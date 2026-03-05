Governor Ravi moves out of Tamil Nadu, Kerala Governor in

CHENNAI/KOLKATA: In a sudden development days before the schedule for the assembly elections is expected to be announced, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has been moved out of the State and appointed as Governor of West Bengal while Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will discharge the additional functions of the Governor of Tamil Nadu.
Ravi’s appointment follows the resignation of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose from his post on Thursday evening.
The Bengal development, which came while Bose was in New Delhi, added a new layer of political intrigue to the already charged pre-election atmosphere in Bengal.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted sharply to the development, saying she was "shocked and deeply concerned" by the sudden exit and hinting at possible political pressure from Union Home Minister Amit Shah behind the move.
She said she has learnt from Shah that Tamil Nadu Governor and ex-deputy NSA Ravi will hold additional charge of West Bengal.
"Yes, I have resigned. I have been the Governor of Bengal for three-and-a-half years; it's enough for me," Bose said.
However, he did not disclose the reasons behind the abrupt decision, fuelling speculation in political circles given that his tenure was due to run till November 2027.
Officials at Lok Bhavan confirmed that the resignation letter had been sent to Rashtrapati Bhavan from Delhi.
Bose, who took charge as West Bengal Governor on November 17, 2022, stepped down nearly 20 months before the end of his tenure, making him the second consecutive Bengal governor to demit office before completing the full term.