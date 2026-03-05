Governor Ravi moves out of Tamil Nadu, Kerala Governor in

Ravi’s appointment follows the resignation of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose from his post on Thursday evening.

The Bengal development, which came while Bose was in New Delhi, added a new layer of political intrigue to the already charged pre-election atmosphere in Bengal.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted sharply to the development, saying she was "shocked and deeply concerned" by the sudden exit and hinting at possible political pressure from Union Home Minister Amit Shah behind the move.

