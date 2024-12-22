Governor Ravi leaves for New Delhi on a four-day trip

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Sunday left for New Delhi on a 4-day trip, sparking speculation about the reasons behind his sudden visit.

According to sources, Governor Ravi took an Air India passenger flight at 7 am and is expected to return to Chennai on December 25 by an Air India flight from Delhi at 12:30 pm.

While officials described the trip as a "usual personal visit", sources hinted that Governor Ravi may use the opportunity to meet with Union Ministers to discuss various issues, including the ongoing differences with the Tamil Nadu government over the appointments of Vice-Chancellors to universities.

The sudden trip has brought attention to Governor Ravi's previous disagreements with the Tamil Nadu government, including a war of words with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.