Governor Ravi leaves for New Delhi on 4-day trip

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Dec 2024 3:02 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-22 16:23:25  )
    Governor Ravi

    CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi left for New Delhi on Sunday for a 4-day trip, sparking speculation about the reasons behind his sudden visit.

    According to sources, Governor Ravi took an Air India passenger flight at 7 am and is expected to return to Chennai on December 25.

    While officials described the visit as a 'personal' one, sources hinted that Governor Ravi might use the opportunity to meet with Union Ministers to discuss various issues, including the ongoing differences with the Tamil Nadu government over Vice-Chancellors' appointments to universities.

    The sudden Delhi visit has brought attention to Governor Ravi's previous clashes with the DMK government, including a war of words with Chief Minister MK Stalin over several issues.

    DTNEXT Bureau

