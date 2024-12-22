Governor Ravi leaves for New Delhi on 4-day trip

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi left for New Delhi on Sunday for a 4-day trip, sparking speculation about the reasons behind his sudden visit.

According to sources, Governor Ravi took an Air India passenger flight at 7 am and is expected to return to Chennai on December 25.

While officials described the visit as a 'personal' one, sources hinted that Governor Ravi might use the opportunity to meet with Union Ministers to discuss various issues, including the ongoing differences with the Tamil Nadu government over Vice-Chancellors' appointments to universities.

The sudden Delhi visit has brought attention to Governor Ravi's previous clashes with the DMK government, including a war of words with Chief Minister MK Stalin over several issues.