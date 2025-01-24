Governor Ravi invites TVK leader Vijay to Republic Day tea party

CHENNAI: In a surprise move that raised many an eyebrow in Tamil Nadu politics, Governor RN Ravi extended an invitation to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder-leader actor Vijay to attend the ‘at home’ that he is hosting at Raj Bhavan on Republic Day.

Along with the invitations sent to leaders of various political parties, Raj Bhavan has extended an invitation to Vijay, too, said a Daily Thanthi report, adding that the party is expected to announce whether the actor-politician will attend the event.

It is customary for the Governor to host a tea party at Raj Bhavan on every Republic Day. The function will see the participation of the Chief Minister, Ministers, political party leaders, Members of Parliament and the State Legislature, High Court judges, senior IAS and IPS officers, vice-chancellors, and many other prominent personalities from various walks of life.