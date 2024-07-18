Governor Ravi calls on Amit Shah; likely to get extension?

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, who has been camping in the national capital, called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

“I had a very productive meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the prevailing security and related situations in Tamil Nadu and their implications for the peace, progress and safety of the people of the state. He has amazing insight into the issues affecting our people and immense concern for their well-being,” Governor Ravi said after the meeting.

Later in the day, Governor Ravi also met Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan and said that they both discussed ways and means to take the higher education in Tamil Nadu to the next level.

“Immensely thankful to him for his deep concern for the wellbeing of the youth of our state through skill and education,” Governor Ravi said in a social media post after meeting Pradhan.

While, sources from Raj Bhavan termed the meeting of Ravi and Shah as a courtesy and formal meet, speculations are rife that the Governor has conveyed his thanks to the latter for the opportunity to serve as the Governor for five years in two different states (Nagaland and Tamil Nadu).

However, sources from the national capital informed that Ravi may get an extension to the gubernatorial post and the Centre will soon notify the new list of Governors to various states after the Assembly polls to Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir UT.

Governor Ravi, who was appointed as Governor of Nagaland on August 1, 2019 was appointed as the Governor of Tamil Nadu on September 18, 2021 and his tenure will end on July 31, 2024.

On Tuesday, he called on PM Narendra Modi.