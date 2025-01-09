Governor R N Ravi celebrates Pongal at Raj Bhavan

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi and the First Lady of Tamil Nadu, Lakshmi Ravi, celebrated the Pongal festival with great fervor at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The occasion marked the Pongal Peruvizha - 2025 Festival, a significant event that showcases the rich cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu.

The celebrations, which were attended by people from all walks of life, including members of the Raj Bhavan Family, featured an array of traditional folk art performances that highlighted the state's vibrant cultural diversity.

The event provided a platform for local artists to showcase their talents, and Governor Ravi took the opportunity to felicitate the cultural artists, acknowledging their contributions to preserving and promoting Tamil Nadu's cultural traditions.