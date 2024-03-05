Governor R N Ravi aids DMK govt at critical juncture: Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar on Tuesday charged that Governor R N Ravi's controversial remarks on British scholars aimed to divert the attention from the AIADMK's state-wide protest against the DMK government over its failure in curtailing the free flow of drugs in the state.



Pointing out Governor R N Ravi's remarks discrediting the works of Robert Cardwell and G U Pope to drive home his point that they had tried to destroy Sanatana Dharma, Jayakumar told journalists the Governor's remark was aimed at diverting the attention of the AIADMK's massive protest across the state, condemning the ruling DMK government for failing to curtail the sale of drugs.

The timing of the Governor's statement is clearly indicates the relationship between the Governor and the DMK, he said, alluding that they had a hidden pact.

Continuing in the same vein, Jayakumar said the BJP government at the centre did not implement any major project in Tamil Nadu nor extended adequate financial aid to the state when it faced natural disasters.

The previous AIADMK regime had sought Rs 1.18 lakh crore financial aid to restore normalcy in the aftermath of natural disasters. However, the Centre released only Rs 6,000 crore, he said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of family dynasty politics prevailing in the state, Jayakumar said that the AIADMK consider the party as the family, while its arch rival DMK treats the first family as the party. The PM's criticism was aimed at the DMK and it has nothing to do with the AIADMK, he noted.

On the protest staged by advocates demanding to announce Tamil as an official language in the proceedings in the Madras High Court, Jayakumar said, "When the high courts in other parts of the country have the native language of the respective state as official language in the court proceedings, why cannot Tamil made as official language in the MHC?"

He demanded the TN government to take appropriate measures to make the Tamil language as official language in the MHC.