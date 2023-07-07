Governor overstepping his authority is unacceptable: MNM

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam on Friday termed Governor RN Ravi's continuous action of overstepping his authority as unacceptable and asked him to act considering the dignity of the post he holds.



A resolution to this effect was adopted at the MNM's administrative council and executive committee meeting chaired by Haasan here on Friday.

"It is the people of Tamil Nadu who are affected by delay and rejection of the state government's development works, welfare schemes and policy decisions. Hence, the Governor should realise his responsibility and the dignity of the position he is holding and do his duty to protect democracy, " the resolution said.

Considering the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the MNM has decided to appoint ward-wise election in charge in Chennai South, Coimbatore and Madurai Parliamentary seats in the first phase, the resolution said, adding that the field workers who are interested to reach out to the public should submit their application to the party general secretary before July 12 and the selected candidates names would be released on July 21.

MNM which is likely to join the DMK-led alliance also decided to appoint secretaries for 234 assembly constituencies to strengthen the party. In another resolution, it said that a new fishermen's wing would be established with R Pradeep Kumar as its state secretary.

After presenting Rs three lakh cheque to Coimbatore-based private bus driver Sharmila, Haasan on Friday gave a key for a multi-utility vehicle on behalf of Kamal Cultural Centre. Another party resolution said that Kamal Cultural Centre along with Nel Jayaraman Traditional Paddies Protection Centre would open Traditional Paddies Varieties Agricultural Research Centre.