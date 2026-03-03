Governor extends Holi greetings, calls for unity and resolve

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday greeted the people of the State on the occasion of Holi, invoking the festival's message of harmony and national resolve.
In a message issued from Lok Bhavan, the Governor said, "Warmest greetings to my sisters and brothers on the auspicious festival of Holi. The vibrant colours of Holi reflect the enduring spirit of Bharat, the triumph of good over evil, the celebration of harmony, and the profound oneness that binds us as one family."
He said the festival rekindles the collective spirit of the nation and reaffirms the timeless values that have shaped its civilisation.
"May this Holi bring prosperity, happiness and good health to all, strengthen our unity, and guide us with unwavering resolve as we build a Viksit Bharat by 2047," he added.