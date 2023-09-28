Governor can't draft regulations: PAC chief

TIRUCHY: Governor is the one who just reads out the report readied by the Cabinet and not the person who can draft any regulation as it is a democratic State, said K Selvaperunthagai, Chairperson of Tamil Nadu Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday.

The Assembly Committee visited various projects including renovation of Raja Serfoji Memorial Hall in Thanjavur where the announcement board mentioned that the ongoing works were undertaken under the announcement of the Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. Soon, Selvaperunthagai, the chairman of the committee asked the officials to remove the board.

“The renovation works to the tune of Rs 9.12 crore were not announced by the governor but by the Chief Minister and he who allocated the fund and not the Governor,” Selvaperunthagai said.

He also said that he had advised the officials not to repeat this in future.

He stated that the Governor is the one who reads out the report made by the Cabinet and he can not draft any regulation on his own.

Meanwhile, Selvaperunthagai said that the committee has inspected how the funds have been spent on the projects and found out the unnecessary expenditures.

He also said that the committee is accountable not only for audits of spending public money but also responsible for providing welfare assistance to the needy.