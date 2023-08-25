Governor assents to Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation Act, 2023 bill

CHENNAI: Amid opposition to the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023 bill, which was passed by the state government, Governor RN Ravi has accorded his consent following which a gazette notification has been issued.

The Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023 that was passed on the last day of the recent assembly session, on April 21, will allow the projects on land parcels, which have water bodies, channels or streams with certain conditions.

The Act will allow the project proponents to hand over land in another spot as an alternative to project land, which has waterbodies or streams. If any project is declared as a special project, it can be implemented on water bodies.

The Bill had said that land is governed by various statutes such as local body Acts, which vest government land in such local bodies. This multiplicity of executive instructions and references to land in multiple laws lead to delay and uncertainty in consolidation of lands, leading to time and cost overruns and loss of public money.

Poovulagin Nanbargal, an environmental organisation, said that the Act takes away the rights of the public, farmers as well as cattle on water bodies, grazing land and public lands. "The Act will make land acquisition of projects such as Parandur Airport easier even though water bodies are present, " the statement said.

It added that the Governor had delayed several Bills, which would benefit the people, but gave consent to a Bill that was passed without debate. The organisation also urged the chief minister not to implement the Act.