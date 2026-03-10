Governor Arlekar to take charge on March 12; Ravi bids emotional adieu

Meanwhile, the outgoing Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the people of the State as he departed to assume charge as the Governor of West Bengal, describing his tenure in Tamil Nadu as one of the most enriching phases of his public life.

In a message addressed to the people of the State, Ravi said the 54 months he spent in Tamil Nadu would remain among the golden years of his life, marked by warmth, intellectual engagement and deep cultural exposure.

"Even as circumstances now take me away from you, the days spent among you will always remain a cherished part of my life," he said.

Ravi noted that he had assumed office in September 2021 at a time when the State was still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges, he said the affection and encouragement he received from the people left a lasting impression on him.

"Wherever I travelled across the State, from Chennai to the southernmost districts and from the eastern coast to the western hills, I was welcomed with warmth and smiles," he said, adding that the experience made him feel like a member of the great Tamil family bound by human compassion.