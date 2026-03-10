Governor Arlekar to take charge on March 12; Ravi bids emotional adieu

CHENNAI: Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the Governor of Kerala, who has been given additional charge of Tamil Nadu, will assume office on Thursday, March 12. The swearing-in ceremony will be administered by the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court at Lok Bhavan here.
Meanwhile, the outgoing Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the people of the State as he departed to assume charge as the Governor of West Bengal, describing his tenure in Tamil Nadu as one of the most enriching phases of his public life.
In a message addressed to the people of the State, Ravi said the 54 months he spent in Tamil Nadu would remain among the golden years of his life, marked by warmth, intellectual engagement and deep cultural exposure.
"Even as circumstances now take me away from you, the days spent among you will always remain a cherished part of my life," he said.
Ravi noted that he had assumed office in September 2021 at a time when the State was still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges, he said the affection and encouragement he received from the people left a lasting impression on him.
"Wherever I travelled across the State, from Chennai to the southernmost districts and from the eastern coast to the western hills, I was welcomed with warmth and smiles," he said, adding that the experience made him feel like a member of the great Tamil family bound by human compassion.
The Governor also reflected on Tamil Nadu's rich cultural and intellectual heritage, recalling the influence of figures such as Subramania Bharati, Kamban, Thiruvalluvar, and Vallalar, and the inspiration drawn from the State's literary and philosophical traditions.
He said Tamil Nadu's youth and students impressed him with their intellectual curiosity and their ability to engage with modern technologies, including artificial intelligence. "Their talent and energy give immense confidence about the future, " he said.
Ravi also highlighted the State's temples, literature and historic contributions to India's national movement, calling them enduring pillars of India's civilisational legacy.
The Governor thanked the people once again and said he would continue to pray for their well-being and prosperity.
"Words are not enough to express my gratitude for the affection you have shown, " he said.