Governor Arlekar submits TN law and order report to Shah; Deepavali killings, SSI murder figure in briefing

The nearly 90-minute meeting saw Arlekar brief Shah on a series of incidents that have raised concerns over public safety, including eight murders reported on Deepavali, the killing of a Special Sub-Inspector of Police in Theni, prison break incidents and the alleged rise in sexual offences against women and children, sources said.

The growing drug menace in the State was also among the issues understood to have figured in the briefing.

The briefing comes amid a series of law-and-order review meetings chaired by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who also holds the Home portfolio, with senior police officials in recent days.