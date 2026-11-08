Governor Arlekar seeks vow to build Viksit Bharat & Tamil Nadu

Describing Deepavali as a celebration of the triumph of righteousness over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and light over darkness, Arlekar said the festival reminds us of the enduring values of truth, compassion, unity, and harmony that underpin Indian civilisation.

The Governor called on people to reaffirm their commitment to unity, mutual respect, and service to humanity, and to contribute wholeheartedly to the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Tamil Nadu.

"Let the spirit of Deepavali inspire us to overcome challenges, dispel social evils, strengthen bonds of brotherhood and work together towards building a peaceful, progressive and prosperous society," he said.

Extending his greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu and Indians across the country and around the world, Arlekar wished everyone happiness, peace, good health, success and prosperity.