Governor Arlekar puts Kerala visit on hold amid Tamil Nadu government formation deadlock

“He is not in favour of entertaining uncertainty or creating unnecessary complications either for TVK or any other political formation. At the end of the day, the Governor needs clear numbers,” sources close to Lok Bhavan said.

“If TVK or any other alliance is able to furnish the required letters of support and demonstrate majority strength, they can be invited to form the government immediately. Thereafter, they can prove their majority on the floor of the House within the stipulated timeframe. What is crucial at this stage is concrete numerical backing. In the absence of that, inviting any party to form the government would not be appropriate,” the sources added.