Governor Arlekar puts Kerala visit on hold amid Tamil Nadu government formation deadlock

CHENNAI: With uncertainty continuing over government formation in Tamil Nadu, Governor-in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has cancelled his scheduled visit to Kerala on Thursday and will continue to stay at Lok Bhavan in Chennai amid the fast-evolving political situation.
Sources close to the Governor told DT Next that Arlekar has been closely reviewing the constitutional and legal aspects of the unfolding stalemate in consultation with legal experts.
The developments come amid intense political activity in the State, with parties continuing back-channel negotiations in an attempt to break the deadlock over government formation.
With no party securing a clear majority or the required magic figure to form the government, the single-largest party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by C Joseph Vijay has already staked claim to form the government. However, the Governor is learnt to have asked the party leadership to return only after demonstrating adequate numerical support.
Sources said Arlekar was keen on ensuring constitutional propriety and avoiding any move that could deepen political uncertainty in the State.
“He is not in favour of entertaining uncertainty or creating unnecessary complications either for TVK or any other political formation. At the end of the day, the Governor needs clear numbers,” sources close to Lok Bhavan said.
“If TVK or any other alliance is able to furnish the required letters of support and demonstrate majority strength, they can be invited to form the government immediately. Thereafter, they can prove their majority on the floor of the House within the stipulated timeframe. What is crucial at this stage is concrete numerical backing. In the absence of that, inviting any party to form the government would not be appropriate,” the sources added.