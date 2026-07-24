Governor Arlekar makes unscheduled Delhi visit after urgent call from Centre

Arlekar departed Chennai at 2.30 pm, accompanied by his Secretary, personal aide and security officer. The visit was not part of his announced schedule and was finalised only hours before his departure, sources at Chennai airport said.

The Governor had returned to Chennai from Thiruvananthapuram late on Thursday night. Officials had earlier indicated that he had no engagements outside the State on Friday and was expected to remain at Lok Bhavan in Guindy.