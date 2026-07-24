Governor Arlekar makes unscheduled Delhi visit after urgent call from Centre

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar flew to New Delhi on an unscheduled visit on Friday (July 24) afternoon after receiving what official sources described as an urgent communication from the national capital, setting off speculation over the purpose of the sudden trip.
Arlekar departed Chennai at 2.30 pm, accompanied by his Secretary, personal aide and security officer. The visit was not part of his announced schedule and was finalised only hours before his departure, sources at Chennai airport said.
The Governor had returned to Chennai from Thiruvananthapuram late on Thursday night. Officials had earlier indicated that he had no engagements outside the State on Friday and was expected to remain at Lok Bhavan in Guindy.
However, airport authorities were later informed of a change in plans, following which arrangements were made for the Governor’s departure to New Delhi. As of Friday evening, there was no official word on the duration of his visit or when he would return to Chennai.
Sources said Arlekar was likely to hold discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his stay in the national capital.
The reasons behind the Governor’s sudden visit remained undisclosed. Sources maintained that the trip followed an urgent communication from New Delhi but declined to reveal the nature of the discussions.