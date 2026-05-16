Governor Arlekar cuts security convoy fleet, cites PM Modi’s call to reduce fuel use

CHENNAI: The number of police escort vehicles deployed for Governor in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been reduced from 10 to 4 following directions issued by the Governor himself, Lok Bhavan said on Saturday, linking the decision to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to curb fuel consumption and encourage the use of public transport.
In a statement, Lok Bhavan said the Governor had instructed officials to scale down the convoy strength used during his official engagements and visits to government and private functions across the state.
“Considering one of the 7 appeals made by the Prime Minister to the people of India, to reduce petrol and diesel consumption and use public transport, the Governor has directed that the number of police security vehicles provided to him be reduced,” the statement said.
Until now, a fleet of 10 police vehicles accompanied the Governor during official movements and public appearances. The convoy strength has now been brought down to four vehicles with immediate effect, it added.
The move comes amid repeated public calls from the Centre on fuel conservation and sustainable mobility measures. Lok Bhavan sources said the Governor viewed the reduction as a symbolic but necessary step towards responsible fuel use and administrative restraint.