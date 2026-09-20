Governor Arlekar congratulates Elavenil Valarivan as DIPR posts wishes, CMO handle has no message

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday congratulated shooter Elavenil Valarivan on winning silver in the women’s 10m air-rifle individual event at the Asian Games in Japan, while the State government’s DIPR also issued congratulatory messages, but no such post was made on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s official CMO Tamil Nadu social-media handle.
“Her outstanding performance, dedication and sporting excellence have brought immense pride to Tamil Nadu and the nation,” Arlekar said, describing Elavenil’s achievement as an inspiration to aspiring sportspersons and the youth.
Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna also congratulated Elavenil Valarivan, noting that she had won her second silver of the day after being part of India’s silver-winning women’s 10m air-rifle team. He said her perseverance, dedication and sustained hard work would serve as an example to Tamil Nadu’s youth.
The DIPR, in two separate social-media posts, congratulated Elavenil Valarivan and Chennai-based motorcycle racer Jagathishree Kumaresan. Elavenil was congratulated for her individual silver, while Jagathishree was praised for securing third place for India in the FIM Asia Women’s Cup of Circuit Racing in Thailand.
The DIPR post described Elavenil Valarivan’s individual medal as India’s first medal, though India had earlier secured silver in the women’s 10m air-rifle team event, in which Elavenil was part of the Indian trio.
The individual silver thus gave Elavenil her second medal of the day, making her the only Indian shooter to win two medals on the opening day of the Games.