Governor Arlekar congratulates Elavenil Valarivan as DIPR posts wishes, CMO handle has no message

The DIPR, in two separate social-media posts, congratulated Elavenil Valarivan and Chennai-based motorcycle racer Jagathishree Kumaresan. Elavenil was congratulated for her individual silver, while Jagathishree was praised for securing third place for India in the FIM Asia Women’s Cup of Circuit Racing in Thailand.

The DIPR post described Elavenil Valarivan’s individual medal as India’s first medal, though India had earlier secured silver in the women’s 10m air-rifle team event, in which Elavenil was part of the Indian trio.

The individual silver thus gave Elavenil her second medal of the day, making her the only Indian shooter to win two medals on the opening day of the Games.