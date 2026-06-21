Governor Arlekar condoles deaths in Tiruvallur ammonia leak

In a statement, Arlekar said he was saddened by the incident and conveyed his condolences to the families of those who died.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic ammonia gas leak incident at a shrimp processing factory in Kannigaipair Village, near Periyapalayam, Tiruvallur district, which has resulted in the loss of precious lives and caused injuries to several workers, " he said.