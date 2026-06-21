Governor Arlekar condoles deaths in Tiruvallur ammonia leak

CHENNAI: Governor in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday (June 21) expressed grief over the ammonia gas leak at a shrimp processing factory in Kannigaipair village near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district, which claimed lives and left several workers injured.
In a statement, Arlekar said he was saddened by the incident and conveyed his condolences to the families of those who died.
"I am deeply saddened by the tragic ammonia gas leak incident at a shrimp processing factory in Kannigaipair Village, near Periyapalayam, Tiruvallur district, which has resulted in the loss of precious lives and caused injuries to several workers, " he said.
The Governor extended his sympathies to the bereaved families and said he prayed for strength for them during the difficult period.
"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. I pray for strength and courage for them during this difficult time, " he said.
Arlekar also wished a speedy recovery to the workers undergoing treatment.