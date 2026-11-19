CHENNAI: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and leaders across the political spectrum on Thursday condoled the death of Kolathur MLA VS Babu, who passed away after nearly 70 days of hospitalisation.
Governor Arlekar expressed profound grief over the legislator’s demise and conveyed his condolences to Babu’s family, friends and supporters. Recalling his public life and service, the Governor prayed for strength and courage for the bereaved family to cope with the loss and for the departed soul to attain eternal peace.
CM Vijay said he was deeply pained by the news of Babu’s death due to health complications. Describing him as a committed public representative who had dedicated himself to public life and earned the affection, support and trust of the people, Vijay termed his sudden demise an irreparable loss.
The Chief Minister extended his condolences to Babu’s family, relatives and friends, besides TVK functionaries and cadres and the people of Kolathur constituency.
BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran also expressed grief over the death of the TVK legislator, describing it as an irreparable loss to his family, relatives and party workers. He conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.
We The Leaders founder K Annamalai said Babu’s demise had come as a shock and expressed his condolences to the family, relatives and TVK cadres.