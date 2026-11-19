CM Vijay said he was deeply pained by the news of Babu’s death due to health complications. Describing him as a committed public representative who had dedicated himself to public life and earned the affection, support and trust of the people, Vijay termed his sudden demise an irreparable loss.

The Chief Minister extended his condolences to Babu’s family, relatives and friends, besides TVK functionaries and cadres and the people of Kolathur constituency.