Governor Arlekar, CM Vijay, Nainar greet PM Modi on 76th birthday

CHENNAI: TN Governor in-charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday (September 17) extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing him good health and a long life.
In his message, Arlekar hailed Modi’s leadership and commitment to the service of the nation, saying they had given renewed impetus to the collective resolve to build a developed, prosperous, self-reliant and globally respected India by 2047.
“The vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 calls upon every citizen to contribute to the nation’s journey towards comprehensive development, innovation, self-reliance and inclusive growth,” Arlekar said.
He said Modi’s dedication to the national endeavour continued to inspire millions across the country and wished him good health, happiness and longevity, besides strength and wisdom to guide the nation towards the realisation of the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision.
CM Vijay conveyed his heartfelt birthday wishes to Modi and said the Prime Minister was working with dedication towards building a strong India.
“I wholeheartedly wish you a long life filled with good health,” Vijay said.
Nainar Nagenthran said Modi had advanced the country’s development and progress through his vision and tireless efforts and raised India’s stature and strength on the global stage.
He said Modi continued to work towards the goal of a developed India, with the progress of every citizen at the centre of his efforts.
Nainar also wished the Prime Minister success in his public service and prayed that he be blessed with long life, good health and contentment to continue serving the nation.