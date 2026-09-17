Governor Arlekar, CM Vijay, Nainar greet PM Modi on 76th birthday

In his message, Arlekar hailed Modi’s leadership and commitment to the service of the nation, saying they had given renewed impetus to the collective resolve to build a developed, prosperous, self-reliant and globally respected India by 2047.

“The vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 calls upon every citizen to contribute to the nation’s journey towards comprehensive development, innovation, self-reliance and inclusive growth,” Arlekar said.

He said Modi’s dedication to the national endeavour continued to inspire millions across the country and wished him good health, happiness and longevity, besides strength and wisdom to guide the nation towards the realisation of the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision.