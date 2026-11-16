Governor Arlekar calls Chief Secretary, DGP over Kallakurichi row, law and order

The move comes a day after Arlekar returned to Chennai following his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday. The nearly 90-minute interaction had assumed significance amid mounting criticism of the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government over its handling of law and order.

The Kallakurichi controversy, involving allegations that MLA C Arul Vignesh sent inappropriate messages to District Collector J E Padmaja and misbehaved with her, is among the matters likely to come up for discussion. The legislator has denied the allegations.