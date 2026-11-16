Governor Arlekar calls Chief Secretary, DGP over Kallakurichi row, law and order

CHENNAI: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has called Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar and Director General of Police (DGP) Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal to Lok Bhavan on Monday, seeking explanations over the Kallakurichi Collector-MLA controversy and other law and order issues in the State, sources said.
The move comes a day after Arlekar returned to Chennai following his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday. The nearly 90-minute interaction had assumed significance amid mounting criticism of the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government over its handling of law and order.
The Kallakurichi controversy, involving allegations that MLA C Arul Vignesh sent inappropriate messages to District Collector J E Padmaja and misbehaved with her, is among the matters likely to come up for discussion. The legislator has denied the allegations.
The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and sought an action-taken report from the DGP within seven days.
Other incidents likely to figure in the discussions include the killing of a Special Sub-Inspector of Police in Theni and a series of murders reported during the Deepavali period, which have drawn criticism of the State’s law enforcement machinery.