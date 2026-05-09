Governor Arlekar assumes administrative charge, clears exam results

CHENNAI: Amid continuing uncertainty over the formation of a new government in Tamil Nadu, Governor-in-Charge Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday stepped in to oversee key administrative functions, directing the immediate release of the Class XII public examination results and reviewing the State's law-and-order situation with top officials.
The intervention comes as the State remains under a caretaker arrangement pending the swearing-in of Chief Minister-designate C Joseph Vijay.
In a statement, Lok Bhavan said the Governor had instructed the School Education Department not to defer the declaration of results despite the delay in the formation of a new Cabinet.
"Taking note of concerns regarding postponement pending the assumption of office by the new Education Minister, the Governor Arlekar emphasised that the timely declaration of results is in the best interest of students and should not be deferred," the statement said.
Congratulating students, Arlekar said their performance reflected hard work, dedication and perseverance and wished them success in their future academic and professional pursuits.
The Governor also held discussions with Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar and Director General of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore on the prevailing administrative situation and security preparedness across the State.
With the transition of power yet to be completed, Lok Bhavan is expected to continue supervising essential governance and administrative affairs until the new government formally assumes office.
Lok Bhavan is expected to continue supervising essential governance and administrative affairs until the new government formally assumes office