CHENNAI: The Tiruparankundram deepathoon controversy took a fresh constitutional turn on Wednesday, with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar seeking an explanation from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the State’s failure to implement the Supreme Court's November 20 order to light a karthigai deepam at the disputed deepathoon, sources said.
Invoking Article 167 (b) of the Constitution, the governor has sought a detailed account of the circumstances surrounding the non-compliance, including government orders, police instructions and official communications relating to the implementation of the apex court's directives, sources said.
The development follows the Union Home Ministry seeking a report from the governor on the issue earlier in the day.
Article 167 (b) requires the chief minister to furnish information relating to the administration of the State and legislative proposals whenever the governor calls for it. The provision enables the governor to seek an official account of the government's handling of the issue but does not confer independent powers to enforce judicial orders or determine contempt.
Earlier in the day, the State Government apologised to the Supreme Court for not lighting the ceremonial lamp at deepathoon and blamed the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple authorities for it, as contempt proceedings were sought against the State. The Supreme Court, while refusing to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings, said it will hear such a plea if filed.
Senior advocate Guru Krishnakumar, appearing for Hindu Dharma Parishad, termed the developments "most unfortunate" and alleged deliberate circumvention of the Supreme Court's order.
The state government filed an interim status report, saying the district administration had completed all arrangements for implementing the apex court's November 20 order. However, the order of the apex court could not be complied with because the temple's board of trustees did not authorise the team proposed for carrying out the exercise and instead resolved to follow the customary practice of lighting the Karthigai Mahadeepam at its traditional location, the state government claimed in the report.
“I sincerely apologise for the lamp not being lit at the Deepathoon. The district administration made every effort to secure the authorisation of the Devasthanam and the lighting of the lamp at the Deepathoon. However, the board of trustees, by its resolution dated November 24, resolved to light the lamp at the customary place. I will submit an additional status report with all supporting documents along with the same,” Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna said in the status report.
Meanwhile, amid threats against Collector Nishant Krishna on social media, a police patrol vehicle was stationed outside his camp office on Natham Road, and police personnel were deployed at the entrances to the Collectorate.