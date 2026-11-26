Invoking Article 167 (b) of the Constitution, the governor has sought a detailed account of the circumstances surrounding the non-compliance, including government orders, police instructions and official communications relating to the implementation of the apex court's directives, sources said.

The development follows the Union Home Ministry seeking a report from the governor on the issue earlier in the day.

Article 167 (b) requires the chief minister to furnish information relating to the administration of the State and legislative proposals whenever the governor calls for it. The provision enables the governor to seek an official account of the government's handling of the issue but does not confer independent powers to enforce judicial orders or determine contempt.