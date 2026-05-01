Governor Arlekar appeals to non-Tamils to work towards State’s growth

"People from different parts of the country have made various States their home for generations. Tamil Nadu is not merely a place of residence but your karma bhoomi. All must contribute to its growth and progress," he said, urging communities to deepen their engagement with the State's development trajectory.

Emphasising unity as a historical necessity, Arlekar observed that the country has consistently thrived when united and faltered when divided. He called upon citizens to uphold harmony and refrain from actions that could disrupt social cohesion.