Governor Arlekar appeals to non-Tamils to work towards State’s growth

CHENNAI: Urging a deeper sense of belonging among migrant communities, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday called upon non-Tamils residing in the State to actively contribute to its growth, asserting that Tamil Nadu must be seen not merely as a place of residence but as a shared karma bhoomi.
Addressing the Statehood Day celebrations of Gujarat and Maharashtra at Bharathiar Mandapam in Lok Bhavan here, the Governor underscored the importance of national integration, saying India's strength lies in its unity amid diversity. He noted that initiatives such as observing Statehood Days across Lok Bhavans were aimed at fostering mutual understanding and strengthening the spirit of "One India, Great India".
"People from different parts of the country have made various States their home for generations. Tamil Nadu is not merely a place of residence but your karma bhoomi. All must contribute to its growth and progress," he said, urging communities to deepen their engagement with the State's development trajectory.
Emphasising unity as a historical necessity, Arlekar observed that the country has consistently thrived when united and faltered when divided. He called upon citizens to uphold harmony and refrain from actions that could disrupt social cohesion.
Highlighting India's cultural fabric, he said that while traditions and customs may vary across regions, the underlying ethos remains unified, akin to the colours of a rainbow. "Humanity remains the strongest bond that connects us, especially in times of adversity," he added.
The Governor concluded by linking collective responsibility with the broader national vision, stating that the goal of a developed India by 2047 can only be achieved through the progress of every State, including Tamil Nadu.
Cultural performances by Gujarati and Maharashtrian groups marked the event, attended by officials and community representatives.