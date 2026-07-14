Governor Arlekar advised Tamil Nadu to study National Education Policy says Lok Bhavan

The remarks he made while addressing the 59th Graduation Day of Dwaraka Doss Goverdhan Doss Vaishnav College on Sunday was not critical of the government or any other stakeholders, said senior officials. The Governor’s stress was on maintaining a cordial and constructive relationship with everyone, they added.

“The policy has been introduced to provide greater exposure to students, foster character building and strengthen the foundation for nation-building,” the Governor had said in his speech, stressing that everyone should evaluate the policy in a balanced manner.