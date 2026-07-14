Governor Arlekar advised Tamil Nadu to study National Education Policy says Lok Bhavan

CHENNAI: When he commented on Tamil Nadu’s engagement with the National Education Policy (NEP), Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar had only meant to urge all stakeholders in the State to evaluate its potential benefits in a constructive manner, clarified the Lok Bhavan on Monday.
The remarks he made while addressing the 59th Graduation Day of Dwaraka Doss Goverdhan Doss Vaishnav College on Sunday was not critical of the government or any other stakeholders, said senior officials. The Governor’s stress was on maintaining a cordial and constructive relationship with everyone, they added.
“The policy has been introduced to provide greater exposure to students, foster character building and strengthen the foundation for nation-building,” the Governor had said in his speech, stressing that everyone should evaluate the policy in a balanced manner.
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar had said NEP 2020 was conceived to provide wider exposure to students, promote character building and strengthen the foundation for nation-building. He said the policy deserved an objective evaluation and its potential benefits should be examined constructively rather than dismissed outright.