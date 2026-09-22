Government's toddy stance exposes bias: Seeman

In a statement, Seeman criticised the TVK government for informing the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the existing ban could not be lifted. He questioned the government's decision to promote products such as neera, palm jaggery and palm sugar while continuing to prohibit the sale of toddy.

Seeman said concerns cited by the government, including the possibility of adulteration and difficulties in monitoring toddy production and sales, could be addressed through licensing, quality control and regulatory mechanisms. "If the government can regulate the sale and quality of domestic and foreign liquor, why can't it regulate toddy production under a proper licensing and monitoring system?" he asked.