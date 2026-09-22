Government's toddy stance exposes bias: Seeman

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman on Tuesday urged the State government to withdraw its affidavit opposing the lifting of the ban on tapping and selling toddy from palmyra and coconut trees, saying the restriction was affecting the livelihood of thousands of palm workers.
In a statement, Seeman criticised the TVK government for informing the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the existing ban could not be lifted. He questioned the government's decision to promote products such as neera, palm jaggery and palm sugar while continuing to prohibit the sale of toddy.
Seeman said concerns cited by the government, including the possibility of adulteration and difficulties in monitoring toddy production and sales, could be addressed through licensing, quality control and regulatory mechanisms. "If the government can regulate the sale and quality of domestic and foreign liquor, why can't it regulate toddy production under a proper licensing and monitoring system?" he asked.
He also referred to observations made by the Madras High Court regarding the need for a government action plan to permit toddy sales for the benefit of palm farmers. Seeman further claimed that the retired Justice Gokuldas Commission, which inquired into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, had recommended permitting the sale of toddy as a natural beverage.
Pointing out that NTK and palm workers had been demanding the removal of the ban for several years, Seeman urged the government to withdraw its affidavit and lift the restrictions on toddy to protect palm workers' livelihoods.