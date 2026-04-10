Governments must spend more on poor students’ education, says VIT chancellor

The Universal Higher Education Trust distributed the second instalment of scholarships for 2025-26, awarding Rs 1.18 crore to 856 meritorious students from Vellore, Tirupattur, and Ranipet districts.

“Education is the only lasting wealth that our people and the government must recognise,” Viswanathan said, expressing disappointment over the lack of focus on education during election campaigns. Since 2012, the Trust has provided Rs 14.25 crore in scholarships to 11,171 students.

The Chancellor stressed the need for India to compete with developed nations, noting that India’s per capita income stands at just $3,000 compared to Japan’s $30,000. India’s Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education is only 28%, while China has crossed 70%.