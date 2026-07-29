Government's legal negligence cost TN 151 medical seats, alleged MK Stalin

The former Chief Minister further criticised the government for not passing a resolution in the State Assembly opposing the transfer of the seats, despite repeated demands from political parties and the medical fraternity to safeguard Tamil Nadu's allocation.

Stalin said the loss of the seats would have serious long-term implications for the State's public healthcare system, as super-speciality medical seats are essential for producing specialist doctors who serve in government hospitals. A reduction in the State quota, he warned, could affect the availability of specialists in the coming years.

Demanding an explanation from the government, Stalin urged it to disclose the circumstances that led to the loss of the 151 seats and take immediate legal and administrative steps to restore Tamil Nadu's entitlement. He said the government must exhaust all available legal remedies to reclaim the seats and protect the interests of aspiring doctors and the State's healthcare infrastructure.