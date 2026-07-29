Government's legal negligence cost TN 151 medical seats, alleged MK Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday accused the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government of failing to protect the State's super-speciality medical seats, alleging that 151 seats had been surrendered to the All India Quota due to what he termed 'legal negligence' and administrative lapses.
In a statement, Stalin alleged that the government failed to effectively defend Tamil Nadu's case before the Supreme Court, resulting in the transfer of the seats to the national pool. He questioned why the State delayed appointing senior legal counsel to argue its case and claimed that the government's legal defence was weak during the crucial initial stages of the proceedings.
He also raised concerns over the counselling process, asking whether the government had prematurely declared 151 super-speciality seats as vacant even before the commencement of the second round of All India counselling. According to him, this decision enabled the seats to be shifted to the All India Quota.
The former Chief Minister further criticised the government for not passing a resolution in the State Assembly opposing the transfer of the seats, despite repeated demands from political parties and the medical fraternity to safeguard Tamil Nadu's allocation.
Stalin said the loss of the seats would have serious long-term implications for the State's public healthcare system, as super-speciality medical seats are essential for producing specialist doctors who serve in government hospitals. A reduction in the State quota, he warned, could affect the availability of specialists in the coming years.
Demanding an explanation from the government, Stalin urged it to disclose the circumstances that led to the loss of the 151 seats and take immediate legal and administrative steps to restore Tamil Nadu's entitlement. He said the government must exhaust all available legal remedies to reclaim the seats and protect the interests of aspiring doctors and the State's healthcare infrastructure.