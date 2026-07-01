Government's guidelines for revival of water bodies across State

The government has also directed that unnecessary plants and trees encroaching upon water bodies should be removed as part of the restoration process.

To avoid duplication of work, the guidelines specify that water bodies taken up for rejuvenation during the past three years will not be eligible under the scheme. Similarly, water bodies that have already benefited under schemes such as the Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam (AGAMT) and the VB-G RAM-G scheme will not be considered.

The implementation of the scheme will be supported through contributions from multinational companies, CSR initiatives, NGOs and educational institutions.