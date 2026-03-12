Government untenable if it can't ensure girls' safety: TVK chief Vijay

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Thursday mounted a sharp attack on the ruling DMK government, questioning the state of women's safety in Tamil Nadu in the wake of a series of violent crimes reported across Tamil Nadu in recent days.
In a statement, Vijay referred to the brutal murder of a 17-year-old girl in Vilathikulam in Thoothukudi district, who was allegedly sexually assaulted and killed, and said the incident had shocked the conscience of society. He noted that the victim's parents and local residents were staging protests demanding justice.
The TVK leader also cited another incident near Madhuranthakam, where a 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and left stranded in a forest area overnight before walking nearly 10 km to reach a police station the next morning.
"Chief Minister, who appears focused only on preserving his alliance, must explain where the safety of women and girl children in Tamil Nadu stands today," Vijay said.
Listing a series of recent crimes, he referred to violent attacks reported in Nanguneri, Sivaganga and Manamadurai, the abduction and sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl in Namakkal, an alleged custodial death in Manamadurai, and the killing of a 70-year-old man in Krishnagiri, followed by the sexual assault of his wife.
Vijay said such incidents occurring within a short span of time had shaken public confidence in law and order. "There is no safety for the public, for women, for children, for the elderly or for youth. People have begun asking whether such a government is necessary," he said.
Meanwhile, BJP leader K Annamalai also criticised the state government, citing reports of a college student from Tiruchy being abducted and sexually assaulted in Chennai while visiting the city for project work.
"Before the scars of the horrific sexual assault and murder of the Vilathikulam girl and the gang assault near Madhuranthakam could heal, yet another case has surfaced in the capital city, barely minutes away from the Chief Minister's residence," he said.
"Every such incident is a painful reminder of the state of law and order under the DMK government," Annamalai added.