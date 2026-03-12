Government untenable if it can't ensure girls' safety: TVK chief Vijay

Vijay said such incidents occurring within a short span of time had shaken public confidence in law and order. "There is no safety for the public, for women, for children, for the elderly or for youth. People have begun asking whether such a government is necessary," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader K Annamalai also criticised the state government, citing reports of a college student from Tiruchy being abducted and sexually assaulted in Chennai while visiting the city for project work.

"Before the scars of the horrific sexual assault and murder of the Vilathikulam girl and the gang assault near Madhuranthakam could heal, yet another case has surfaced in the capital city, barely minutes away from the Chief Minister's residence," he said.

"Every such incident is a painful reminder of the state of law and order under the DMK government," Annamalai added.