Government that robs the poor has no right to rule: PM on DMK

"The DMK steals from the poor, youth, farmers; such a corrupt government has no moral right to continue," Modi said, alleging nearly three lakh houses under PMAY (Rural) were pending due to delays by the State government.

Modi invoked faith, history and development in equal measure before turning his focus to investments, ports, railways and global market access for Tamil Nadu's industries.

He flayed both the DMK and its ally the Congress on the ceding of Katchatheevu, an islet. He also accused the Congress-DMK alliance at the Centre earlier of banning Jallikattu. The BJP regime lifted it, and also showed respect to Tamil culture by giving Sengol its place of pride in the Parliament, he added.

He said he had earlier visited the Tirupparankundram temple and offered prayers to Lord Murugan "for the welfare of India and Tamil Nadu". Referring to the family of Poornachandran, who had lost his life on the deepam issue, Modi added, "I could feel their grief. It pains me that injustice under the DMK regime led to this loss. Let the DMK do what it wants. Devotees of Murugan will triumph," he said.

The PM then turned to what he called a "golden opportunity" for Tamil Nadu through India's historic trade agreement with the European Union.