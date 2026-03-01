Government that robs the poor has no right to rule: PM on DMK

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the ruling DMK dispensation allegedly for "stealing" from the poor, youth, farmers and said such a corrupt government had no moral right to continue.
Addressing an NDA rally at Mandela Nagar in Madurai, the second after the Maduranthakam event near Chennai on January 23, he said the people have decided to bring NDA to power in Tamil Nadu and he assured clean, efficient governance.
Earlier in the day, Modi offered prayers at the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swami Temple at Tirupparankundram.
Opening his speech with chants of "Vetrivel…Vetrivel…Vetrivel…, " he greeted the gathering in Tamil and paid homage to Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar.
Pivoting his address around Tamil Nadu's development trajectory and a newly concluded trade pact with the European Union, PM Modi asserted that the State stood at a turning point and that only an NDA government could deliver stable, corruption-free governance.
"The DMK steals from the poor, youth, farmers; such a corrupt government has no moral right to continue," Modi said, alleging nearly three lakh houses under PMAY (Rural) were pending due to delays by the State government.
Modi invoked faith, history and development in equal measure before turning his focus to investments, ports, railways and global market access for Tamil Nadu's industries.
He flayed both the DMK and its ally the Congress on the ceding of Katchatheevu, an islet. He also accused the Congress-DMK alliance at the Centre earlier of banning Jallikattu. The BJP regime lifted it, and also showed respect to Tamil culture by giving Sengol its place of pride in the Parliament, he added.
He said he had earlier visited the Tirupparankundram temple and offered prayers to Lord Murugan "for the welfare of India and Tamil Nadu". Referring to the family of Poornachandran, who had lost his life on the deepam issue, Modi added, "I could feel their grief. It pains me that injustice under the DMK regime led to this loss. Let the DMK do what it wants. Devotees of Murugan will triumph," he said.
The PM then turned to what he called a "golden opportunity" for Tamil Nadu through India's historic trade agreement with the European Union.
"We are now linked with 28 advanced countries. This is a major opportunity for Tamil Nadu's youth, workers, farmers and entrepreneurs," he said.
Listing sectors poised to benefit, he said the pact would open global markets for the State’s textiles, electronics, manufacturing units, seafood exporters and thousands of MSMEs. "More orders will come, more factories will expand, farmers and fishermen will get better prices, and lakhs of new jobs will be created for Tamil Nadu's youth. Tamil Nadu's products will now compete and win globally," he said, stressing that a stable government was essential to realise these gains.
He also raised concerns over law and order and crimes against women, promising that an NDA government would prioritise safety and action against drug and sand mafias. "Criminals and drug mafia will be behind bars. NDA will ensure your safety, dignity and empowerment," he said.