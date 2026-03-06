Tamil Nadu
Government sets up Waqf Tribunal in Coimbatore
The announcement was made earlier by Chief Minister MK Stalin at a State-level conference organised by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has set up a Waqf Tribunal in Coimbatore, the third such tribunal in the State after those in Chennai and Madurai.
To implement the announcement, the government has recently issued an order establishing the tribunal.
According to the order, a person who is or has been a District Judge will be appointed as the Chairman of the Tribunal. The newly created tribunal will handle cases arising from districts including Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri and Namakkal, the order said.