Government school students launch atmospheric research payload in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: In a hands-on experiment that took their classroom learning to the edge of space, students from 11 government middle schools in Periyanaickenpalayam educational block in Coimbatore designed, built and launched an atmospheric research payload on Friday to study airborne particulate matter and changes in atmospheric conditions at different altitudes.
The payload was carried aboard a helium-filled high-altitude balloon launched from the Thudiyalur Corporation Middle School after obtaining permission from the Airports Authority of India.
The balloon carried the payload to an altitude of around 35 km, well above the cruising altitude of commercial aircraft. It remained airborne for nearly three hours before descending at a location about 80 km from the launch site, where a recovery team retrieved it.
The payload was equipped with sensors to measure temperature, atmospheric pressure and humidity, along with a passive particle trap to collect airborne particulate matter.
During its ascent, the instrument withstood temperatures as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius and atmospheric density of just around one per cent of that at ground level.
Undertaken as part of ‘Project Uyarvu’, the initiative offered students an opportunity to gain practical exposure to atmospheric research and space science.
“I never imagined that a payload built by us would fly higher than aircraft. We cheered with joy when the balloon lifted off. My participation in the project has kindled my desire to become a space scientist,” said K Thiyash, a Class 8 student of Thudiyalur Corporation Middle School.
Chitra, a coordinating teacher at the school, said the students had shown keen interest in experimenting and exploring as part of the first-of-its-kind initiative. “Such practical exposure would help build their confidence and critical-thinking skills,” she said.
The project received technical guidance from Coimbatore-based CSTERC Techno Science LLP, a space science and technology organisation. District Collector Pavan Kumar G Giriyappanavar, Corporation Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja and MLA Kanimozhi Santhosh attended the launch.