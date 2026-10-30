Government school students launch atmospheric research payload in Coimbatore

The payload was carried aboard a helium-filled high-altitude balloon launched from the Thudiyalur Corporation Middle School after obtaining permission from the Airports Authority of India.

The balloon carried the payload to an altitude of around 35 km, well above the cruising altitude of commercial aircraft. It remained airborne for nearly three hours before descending at a location about 80 km from the launch site, where a recovery team retrieved it.

The payload was equipped with sensors to measure temperature, atmospheric pressure and humidity, along with a passive particle trap to collect airborne particulate matter.