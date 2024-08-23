Government school students in Tirunelveli boycott classes in protest over headmaster's transfer

CHENNAI: Students of Parappadi Government Higher Secondary School in Tirunelveli, boycotted on Tuesday, protesting the recent transfer of their headmaster, Babu Selvan, to Valliyur Government Higher Secondary School.

Babu Selvan, who had been serving as the headmaster of the Parappadi school, was appointed as the headmaster of Valliyur Government Higher Secondary School by the education department earlier this week.

Upon learning of his transfer, residents of Parappadi village organized a demonstration outside the school, demanding that he be reinstated.

They credited Selvan's leadership for enhancing the quality of education at the school and expressed concerns about the impact of his departure.

The revenue department initiated talks with the demonstrators in an attempt to resolve the situation.

Despite these efforts, 655 students from Parappadi school boycotted classes yesterday, insisting that Selvan be returned to his post.

A delegation of students, led by School Management Committee Chairperson Gnanaselvi, traveled to Tirunelveli to meet with district administration officials, hoping to secure Selvan's reinstatement.