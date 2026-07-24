Government school assistant Head Master arrested for sexually assaulting Class 11 student

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old assistant headmaster of a government higher secondary school in Chengalpattu was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 11 student.
The accused, identified as Santhosh Kumar, is employed at a Government Higher Secondary School in Chengalpattu district, where the survivor is also a student.
According to the police, the alleged incident occurred during special classes conducted after regular school hours for students of Classes 10, 11, and 12. As only a limited number of students attended these sessions, the accused allegedly took advantage of the situation.
Following a complaint lodged by the student's family, the Kilambakkam All Women Police registered a case under the Pocso Act and arrested Santhosh Kumar.
He was questioned overnight before being produced before a court in Chengalpattu on Friday (July 23).
The court remanded him in judicial custody. The police said further investigation is under way.