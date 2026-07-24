Government revises wages for 87 categories

CHENNAI: The State government has revised the minimum daily wages for 87 categories of workers across various sectors for the 2026-27 financial year based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), resulting in a substantial increase in salary for skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers.
Separate orders issued by district collectors, including Chennai Collector S Malathi Helan, said the revised wage rates would come into force with effect from April 1, 2026, and remain valid till March 31, 2027. The revision is applicable to all establishments covered under the Minimum Wages Act.
According to the order, the revision has been carried out based on the average Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers released by the Labour Bureau, Chandigarh. For Tamil Nadu, the CPI is calculated based on data from seven centres Chennai, Coimbatore, Coonoor, Madurai, Salem, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar.
The revised rates cover 87 scheduled employments, including government offices, construction activities, shops and commercial establishments, hotels, hospitals, security services, tailoring units, printing presses, automobile workshops, hairdressing establishments and several other sectors.
The Collector directed all departments and employers to ensure that workers are paid not less than the revised minimum wages. Heads of departments have also been instructed to obtain specific government approval wherever the remuneration of full-time employees paid from contingencies requires revision.
Among the major revisions, the daily wage of a skilled assistant has been increased from Rs 556 to Rs 823. Casual labourers' salary will now be Rs 767 per day, up from Rs 475, while the daily wage for cleaners has been revised from Rs 637 to Rs 904. Officials said several other skilled categories have also received corresponding increases linked to the CPI.
The Chennai district administration has also revised the minimum wages for workers employed in hairdressing establishments. The wage for a haircut with shaving has been increased from Rs 155 to Rs 158, while the wage for shaving alone has been revised from Rs 53 to Rs 54. The revised rates will be applicable throughout the current financial year.