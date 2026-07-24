Government revises wages for 87 categories

Separate orders issued by district collectors, including Chennai Collector S Malathi Helan, said the revised wage rates would come into force with effect from April 1, 2026, and remain valid till March 31, 2027. The revision is applicable to all establishments covered under the Minimum Wages Act.

According to the order, the revision has been carried out based on the average Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers released by the Labour Bureau, Chandigarh. For Tamil Nadu, the CPI is calculated based on data from seven centres Chennai, Coimbatore, Coonoor, Madurai, Salem, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar.