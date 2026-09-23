Government response sought on shortage of graduate teachers in Adi Dravidar schools

A Bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and Sakthive issued this direction on a petition filed by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Teachers' and Warden's Federation, along with Kalaichelvan and Vijayakanth.

The petitioners contended that though there were 108 high schools, 98 higher secondary schools and 99 middle schools under the control of the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department in Tamil Nadu, there is shortage of graduate teachers for Classes VI to X, which affected the quality of education provided to students.