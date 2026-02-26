Government reply sought in TVK plea against roadshow guidelines

Intervening, the Chief Justice questioned the basis of the challenge, observing that the guidelines were framed in the aftermath of the unfortunate incident at Karur and in compliance with the High Court's earlier directions.

The Bench further remarked that several political parties sprout like mushrooms merely to avail income tax exemptions without contesting elections. Thus, parties with a long-standing history of contesting multiple elections and securing representation in Parliament and the Legislative Assembly cannot be faulted for being accorded priority, it said.

The CJ also sought clarification as to the number of elections contested by TVK.