Government Rajaji Hospital organises World Aids Day programme in Madurai

MADURAI: World Aids Day programme was organised in Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), Madurai on Saturday. During the programme, Dean of Madurai Medical College, A Rathinavel, who presided over, said a total of 21,845 HIV patients were registered in the Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) of GRH from 2004.

Further, the Dean said 4,465 patients are in active care for ART drugs and patients alive on the ART is 4,458. “We have taken CD4 testing 1,22,302 times over the last ten years and 4,376 patients have taken viral load and 3,992 were virally suppressed.

Facilitated integrated counseling and testing is also done in the ART centre for Patients Living with HIV and Aids (PLHAs) Family and Partners,” the Dean said. The Dean also presented ‘best performance mementos’ to heads of departments and staff members of TANSACS on the occasion. Medical Superintendent VR Ganesan, Vice Principal S. Malliga, ART Medical officer, Madurai ART Plus centre, M. Kumuthavalli and others were present, sources said.