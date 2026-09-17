Government not interfering in ceremony arrangements, says Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar

Speaking to reporters after reviewing the arrangements for the consecration ceremony, the Minister said that the government was not interfering in the distribution of passes.

The Minister said no final decision had been taken yet on the number of devotees to be allowed on the upper floor of the temple.

Though the authorities planned to allow around 9,000 people, officials were conducting a safety assessment of the structure to determine whether the upper floor could accommodate that number. He added that a final decision would be taken based on the assessment.

The minister also clarified that around 2,000 passes had been distributed to the public through a lottery system and that those holding the passes would also be allowed on the upper floor.