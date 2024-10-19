Government jobs would be offered for 100 sportspersons soon, says Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin announced that 100 sportspersons would soon be offered government jobs as part of the Tamil Nadu government's initiative to support athletes.

Speaking at a sports equipment distribution event held in Tiruvannamalai, Udhayanidhi Stalin highlighted several key projects aimed at boosting sports in the state.

He announced the construction of an international standard hockey field in Tiruvannamalai at a cost of Rs 10 crore, with the work expected to begin soon and completed within a year, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

He further stated that the Chief Minister's Trophy sports tournament is being organized to identify and nurture young talent.

Over the past two years, Rs 10 crore in financial assistance has been distributed to 513 sportspersons across Tamil Nadu.

He added that Tamil Nadu is the only state to provide such a significant amount of prize money to its athletes.

This initiative is part of the government's broader effort to enhance sports infrastructure and support the development of athletes in the state.