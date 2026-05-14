Tamil Nadu

Government hands Rs 3L relief for victims' kin

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu government said a lorry had earlier hit the centre median on the highway. While the driver was attempting to retrieve the vehicle, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) reportedly lost control and rammed into the lorry.
Government of Tamil Nadu
Government of Tamil Nadu
Updated on

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of five persons who died in a road accident on the Karur–Coimbatore National Highway.

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu government said a lorry had earlier hit the centre median on the highway. While the driver was attempting to retrieve the vehicle, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) reportedly lost control and rammed into the lorry.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, the Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

road accident
SUV
Chief Minister Vijay
Karur–Coimbatore

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