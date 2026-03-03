Government failed to curb drug proliferation: BJP

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan said the double murder has exposed the true state of law and order in Tamil Nadu.

Referring to the incident in Perumpaththu village near Nanguneri, the Union minister alleged that a gang arriving on two-wheelers attacked innocent residents with deadly weapons, leaving two persons dead and five others injured. "The brutal assault by an intoxicated gang has shocked the people of Tamil Nadu. There is hardly a day without incidents of murder or attempted murder. Crimes against women, children and the elderly are rising," he said in a statement.