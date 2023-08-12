Government doctors await for years for postings after post graduation

CHENNAI: Government medical college students are supposed to serve in government hospitals for two years after the post graduation medical courses and they were given a permanent job by the Tamil Nadu Government after the service. However, due to the lack of vacancies, there is a lack in the postings and due to unavailability of the original documents, they are unable to opt for private practice as well.

Since there are less number of postings due to lack of vacancies, the doctors have to stay idle until the appointment. The original education documents of these doctors are released after their service of two years at a government hospital.

The post graduate medical students say that after the completion of the course, they are unable to apply at private hospitals because they do not have original documents. The doctors urge the state government to create vacancies and regularise the process of posting doctors in government medical college and hospitals.

"The permanent appointment was earlier made immediately after the completion of the post graduation course. However, they are not being posted after the course for the two years service and the doctors remain unemployed even after completing the course. It takes about 1-2 years for some of them to be posted and only after two years of service, they are appointed. A few years of their service are wasted in this manner, " said Dr G R Ravindranath, secretary of Doctor's Association for Social Equality.

He added that these doctors are also expected to work in public health centers for three months during the course and forcing them to take up temporary job positions is disrupting the medical education and future prospects of the doctors.

The members with the Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors emphasize on creation of more vacancies, stating that there are thousands of doctors graduating every year but the number of posts for doctors remain limited. There is a need to reduce the burden of the already existing doctors by regulating the work hours and utilising the available work force.