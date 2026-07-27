Government concludes Agriculture Budget consultations as farmers seek drought relief, better prices and firm Mekedatu stand

The consultation, organised by the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department at the Anna Centenary library here, was attended by Agriculture Minister R Vinoth, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K A Sengottaiyan, Water Resources Minister N Anand, Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Venkataramanan and several other ministers, along with senior bureaucrats, agricultural scientists, farmer producer organisations and representatives from allied sectors.

Addressing the gathering, Vinoth said the Chennai meeting marked the culmination of an extensive State-wide consultation process. Four regional consultations had already been held and suggestions received from all 38 districts had been compiled and submitted to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.