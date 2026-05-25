Government closely monitoring impact of West Asia conflict on global medicine supply: Minister for Health KG Arunraj

CHENNAI: State Minister for Health and Family Welfare KG Arunraj on Monday said the government was closely monitoring the impact of the ongoing West Asia conflict on global medicine supply chains and had initiated contingency planning to prevent any disruption in drug availability across government hospitals.
After inspecting the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation's district drug warehouse at Anna Nagar here, the minister said officials had reviewed emergency preparedness measures, including stock availability, storage capacity and supply-chain management for government medical institutions across the State.
"We have discussed how to manage any possible shortage of medicines arising out of the West Asia crisis. Systems are being strengthened to ensure uninterrupted supply to government hospitals," Arunraj told reporters.
The minister said medicines distributed to government medical colleges, district hospitals, primary health centres and Mudhalvar Marundhagams were being monitored through an expanding digital inventory system that would allow authorities to track stock positions online at every level.
He said the government was also upgrading infrastructure at storage facilities and constructing additional warehouse space to strengthen supply logistics.
On the Tiruchy nursing student death case, Arunraj said the inquiry committee constituted on the directions of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had completed its investigation independently and transparently.
"There was absolutely no pressure on the inquiry panel. We instructed them only to place facts transparently. Action will certainly be taken if any wrongdoing is established," he said.
Responding to criticism from the Opposition over law and order, the minister said police personnel were now being allowed to function without political interference. He alleged that excessive political intervention during previous regimes had weakened policing and contributed to the rise in crime.
"Drug abuse has been one of the major reasons behind several criminal incidents. The government is taking firm action to curb narcotics circulation while ensuring the police function independently," he said.
Meanwhile, Health Secretary Darez Ahamed said special wards had been kept ready in government hospitals as a precautionary measure against Ebola virus transmission, while screening procedures had commenced at Chennai airport in accordance with Union Health Ministry guidelines.