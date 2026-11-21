The meeting was chaired by Cumta member-secretary on November 17 and was attended by representatives of various auto workers’ unions.

The unions, led by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), urged the government to launch a dedicated auto-booking app bearing the State emblem without further delay. They insisted that only drivers with valid driving licences and autorickshaw permits, and whose vehicles have all mandatory documents, should be allowed to register on the platform.

They also demanded that fares be strictly in accordance with the revised meter rates notified by the government. The unions proposed a nominal service charge of Rs 15 for every 24 hours from drivers using the app, while passengers should not be charged any additional service fee.

The representatives opposed allowing autorickshaws registered in the names of private companies to operate through the proposed government platform.