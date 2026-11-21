CHENNAI: The State government is likely to launch its own app-based autorickshaw booking service within two months, officials of the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (Cumta) informed representatives of auto workers’ unions at a consultative meeting.
The meeting was chaired by Cumta member-secretary on November 17 and was attended by representatives of various auto workers’ unions.
The unions, led by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), urged the government to launch a dedicated auto-booking app bearing the State emblem without further delay. They insisted that only drivers with valid driving licences and autorickshaw permits, and whose vehicles have all mandatory documents, should be allowed to register on the platform.
They also demanded that fares be strictly in accordance with the revised meter rates notified by the government. The unions proposed a nominal service charge of Rs 15 for every 24 hours from drivers using the app, while passengers should not be charged any additional service fee.
The representatives opposed allowing autorickshaws registered in the names of private companies to operate through the proposed government platform.
Union representatives said the Cumta member-secretary heard their suggestions and indicated that the government-backed app would be rolled out within two months.
The meeting was attended by auto workers’ union federation coordinator S Balasubramanian and representatives of CITU, AITUC, AIUTUC, and INTUC.
Auto drivers are hoping that the government will launch the app as a Pongal gift, following the recent revision of autorickshaw fares as a Deepavali gift.
Meanwhile, Cumta is exploring the formation of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to operate its proposed ride-hailing platform for autorickshaws and cabs. The authority is also considering a model under which autorickshaw drivers could become stakeholders in the entity.
The SPV, which is still at the planning stage, is being considered as the institutional framework to operate the platform and implement related driver welfare measures.
The move comes as Cumta begins groundwork for the app announced by Housing and Urban Development Minister B Rajkumar in the Assembly in August.