Gopala Sundara Raj appointed as TNPSC secretary

6 Dec 2023
CHENNAI: Gopala Sundara Raj, IAS, has been appointed as the secretary of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) in the place of Uma Maheshwari, IAS.

The announcement was made by the acting secretary and Controller of Examinations Ajay Yadav, IAS.

A former scientist, Raj was interested in public service and quit his profession in Rajasthan. He cracked the civil services exam in his third appearance ranked no.5 in All India level.

