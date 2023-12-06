Gopala Sundara Raj appointed as TNPSC secretary

CHENNAI: Gopala Sundara Raj, IAS, has been appointed as the secretary of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) in the place of Uma Maheshwari, IAS.



The announcement was made by the acting secretary and Controller of Examinations Ajay Yadav, IAS.

Gopala Sundara Raj held positions of Tenkasi District Collector and Joint Director of the Commerial Taxes department.

A former scientist, Raj was interested in public service and quit his profession in Rajasthan. He cracked the civil services exam in his third appearance ranked no.5 in All India level.