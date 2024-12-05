Goondas Act slapped on major ganja peddler from Odisha

MADURAI: Theni district police apprehended Manas Sapanayak, a major supplier of ganja from Odisha, and detained him under the Goondas Act on Wednesday. During vehicle checking conducted on August 12 near Devadanapatti, a car was found transporting 4.7 kg of ganja.

The driver, Manikandan, was arrested on the spot, while two other accused escaped from there. A case was registered under the NDPS Act.

During interrogation, the driver revealed that the ganja was sourced from Manas. A special team nabbed him in Ganjam, Odisha and brought him to Theni.